BERLIN Jan 7 The International Monetary
Fund is losing confidence in Greece's ability to clean up its
public finances and work off its mountain of debt, German
magazine Der Spiegel reported on Saturday.
Citing an internal IMF memo, the news weekly said the body
considered Greece's current readjustment programme insufficient
and that new measures would have to be taken if the country is
to avoid default and meet targets agreed with creditors.
The magazine said the IMF saw three options: either Athens
enacts further austerity measures, private creditors write off
more of their investments in the country's sovereign debt, or
states in the euro zone increase bailout aid.
Earlier on Saturday, an adviser to Germany's finance
minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a Greek newspaper that a 50
percent write-down on Greek debt holdings, part of Greece's debt
swap deal, is not enough to put the country on a viable path.
Banks and investment funds have been negotiating with Athens
for weeks on the scheme, which aims to cut Greece's debt-to-GDP
ratio from 160 percent to a more manageable 120 percent by 2020
-- a key part of the country's second, 130 billion euro bailout.
Der Spiegel, in its edition that hits news stands on Sunday,
says this 120 percent target is now in question. It said the IMF
had strong criticism for Athens' sluggish structural adjustment,
especially regarding tax collection and state asset sales.
