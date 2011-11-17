(Adds details, quotes, background)
WASHINGTON Nov 17 The IMF said on Thursday it
wants assurances from Greece's new unity government it was
fully committed to implementing economic targets of an
IMF/EU-backed bailout program before it disburses the next aid
tranche.
"We stand ready to work with the coalition and once broad
political support (for) measures under Greece's economic
program is assured, then we can proceed with completion of the
fifth review," IMF spokesman David Hawley told reporters.
Greece's international lenders, which include the IMF,
European Commission and European Central Bank, have warned they
will withhold an 8 billion euro aid tranche Athens needs to
avoid running of cash next month.
The lenders are set to hold talks over the next several
days with a three-party coalition government led by Prime
Minister Lucas Papademos, a former vice president of the ECB.
Hawley said the creation of Greece's new coalition
government was "a step to achieving greater political certainty
and stability."
"It is important that the unity government now shows
commitment to the implementation of the economic growth," he
added.
Greece's two-year debt saga has morphed into a major crisis
that has now engulfed countries such as Italy, the euro zone's
third-largest economy.
Hawley said it was important that that European authorities
move "expeditiously" to implement plans to strengthen a
comprehensive crisis management framework.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)