WASHINGTON, June 28 The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it will send a fact-finding mission to Athens early next week for talks with Greece's new government and signaled it was open to discussing target adjustments under the economic program.

"This mission will assess the recent economic developments," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a news briefing. "This visit will be followed by a negotiating mission to discuss with the authorities the policies necessary to achieve the program objectives." (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)