LAGOS, Feb 3 Nigeria's central bank sold about 400 billion naira ($1.27 billion) of Treasury bills on Friday, lifting the interbank lending rate up to 12 percent, traders said.
WASHINGTON, July 23 The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it will meet with Greek authorities on Tuesday to discuss how to get the country's economic program "back on track."
"The IMF is supporting Greece in overcoming its economic difficulties," an IMF spokesperson said.
"An IMF mission will start discussions with the country's authorities on July 24 on how to bring Greece's economic program, which is supported by IMF financial assistance, back on track." (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. job growth surged more than expected in January as construction firms and retailers ramped up hiring, which likely gives the Trump administration a head start as it seeks to boost the economy and employment.
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill., Feb 3 The U.S. Federal Reserve should raise interest rates slowly even as fiscal policies under President Donald Trump are likely to help push economic growth beyond sustainable levels, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Friday.