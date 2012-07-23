WASHINGTON, July 23 The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it will meet with Greek authorities on Tuesday to discuss how to get the country's economic program "back on track."

"The IMF is supporting Greece in overcoming its economic difficulties," an IMF spokesperson said.

"An IMF mission will start discussions with the country's authorities on July 24 on how to bring Greece's economic program, which is supported by IMF financial assistance, back on track." (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)