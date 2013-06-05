WASHINGTON, June 5 The International Monetary
Fund on Wednesday admitted it had to lower its normal standards
for debt sustainability to bail out Greece, and its projections
for the Greek economy may have been overly optimistic.
The IMF was one of a trio of international lenders who in
2010 stepped in to keep the euro zone country from defaulting on
its debt and departing the common currency bloc. The IMF pledged
about 30 billion euros ($39 billion) to Greece at the time, out
of a total package of 110 billion euros.
Some IMF board members and others criticized the fund for
giving Greece so much money in comparison to the size of its
economy, accusing the fund of being overly swayed by its
European members.
An evaluation released on Wednesday said the IMF's support
was necessary to prevent Greece's problems from spilling over
into the rest of the euro zone and the global economy.
"There was, however, a tension between the need to support
Greece and the concern that debt was not sustainable with high
probability," according to the evaluation.
"In response, the exceptional access criterion was amended
to lower the bar for debt sustainability in systemic cases."
After the Greek program was approved, the IMF and the other
lenders, the European Commission and the European Central Bank,
required Greece to immediately cut some of its debt and
implement structural reforms.
But there were "notable failures" in the results, the IMF
said. Greece remained in the euro zone and cut some of its debt,
but it failed to restore market confidence and the economy
plunged into one of the worst recessions to ever hit an economy
in peacetime, with output falling 22 percent from 2008 to 2012.
The evaluation said the IMF's assumptions for the Greek
economy can "be criticized for being too optimistic."
The Washington-based lender, according to the evaluation,
may have been overly constrained by working with its European
partners within a monetary union, and not focused enough on
ensuring political support existed within Greece for the rapid
adjustments.
"Other lessons drawn concern the need ... for Fund staff to
be more skeptical about official data during regular
surveillance," the report said.