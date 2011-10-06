(Adds comment on ECB rate decision)

WASHINGTON Oct 6 The International Monetary Fund supports the European Central Bank's most recent liquidity measures and will complete its latest review of Greece's loan program within days, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

The ECB left interest rates unchanged at 1.5 percent despite signs of a sharp slowdown but announced several measures to boost liquidity in the banking system, including one year funding operations and reviving purchases of covered bonds.

The IMF had previously recommended that the ECB cut rates.

"We share the ECB's concern that there are severe downside risks to the outlook as a result of financial tensions, and thus we fully support the liquidity extension announced today," David Hawley, the IMF's deputy director of external relations, told reporters. "With the outlook risks persisting, we believe there is currently scope for a reduction in policy rates as well."

Asked whether the IMF would participate in a further program for Greece, Hawley said: "There's a mission on the ground at the moment, conducting the fifth review. The discussions with the authorities are ongoing. We expect to conclude that mission soon, and so it's premature in this discussion to go beyond that."

Hawley also said that he did not have a date for when the board would next meet to consider the review.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde also on Thursday is participating in a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and officials from other international financial institutions in Berlin. Lagarde also will meet with French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Saturday and will attend the Group of 20 finance ministers meeting in Paris on Oct. 14, Hawley said. (Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Andrea Ricci)