WASHINGTON Oct 6 An International Monetary Fund mission to Greece will complete its fifth review of Greece's loan program within the next few days, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

Asked whether the IMF would participate in a further program for Greece, IMF external relations deputy director David Hawley said: "There's a mission on the ground at the moment, conducting the fifth review. The discussions with the authorities are ongoing. We expect to conclude that mission soon, and so it's premature in this discussion to go beyond that."

Hawley also said that he did not have a date for when the board would next meet to consider the review. (Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)