WASHINGTON Oct 4 The International Monetary
Fund said on Thursday there was no timeline for the conclusion
of talks under way on Greece's bailout program as hopes faded in
Athens of a deal with international lenders on austerity cuts
before a Eurogroup meeting on Monday.
IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said the talks in Greece were
focused on finding "sustainable, feasible measures to bring
fiscal policy back on track to underpin a fully credible
program."
Rice also said that Spain had not requested financial help
from the IMF amid news reports that Madrid is considering an
international bailout from Europe, which may also include some
IMF funding.
He said, however, an IMF mission was preparing to go to
Spain to conduct monitoring of the country's banking sector
under a European bailout for its banks.
"We have a technical expert on the ground in Madrid working
with the authorities and European partners. We expect an IMF
mission on monitoring of the banking sector to visit Madrid Oct.
15 to 26," Rice told reporters.