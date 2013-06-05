WASHINGTON, June 5 The International Monetary
Fund said Greece may need to get debt relief from its European
partners more quickly if investors are not convinced its
austerity policies are credible.
"Should debt sustainability concerns prove to be weighing on
investor sentiment, even with the framework for debt relief now
in place ... a more front-loaded approach to debt relief would
need to be considered," the IMF said in its third review of
Greece's bailout program.
Greece's international lenders have already agreed they
could give the country further debt relief, likely in the form
of lower financing costs, if it meets its fiscal targets for
this year.
But the IMF also suggested more may be needed to ensure
Greece remains on track with the conditions of its bailout
program.
The IMF chief for Greece, Paul Thomsen, also said the
southern European country will need to take additional measures
to deal with its funding gap for the 2015-16 fiscal year, which
could include further spending cuts.