WASHINGTON, June 6 The International Monetary Fund said it has good cooperation with European authorities on the Greek program and other bailouts in Europe.

"The Troika has worked well, and the Troika is working well," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday, referring to the trio of the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank that together have stepped in with cash infusions for several European countries, including Greece.

The IMF on Wednesday looked back on its first "troika" bailout for Greece in 2010, and found that the Fund may have been overly constrained by working with its European partners in a monetary union.

In the report, the IMF also said it should have pushed for Greek debt restructuring earlier than it did, a view rejected by the European Commission on Thursday.

"I think we would all agree that some things could have been done differently," Rice said about the Greek program. "And I think we would all agree that with our European partners we have learned, and we have adapted."

Asked about whether the EC should have also acknowledged its own mistakes in Greece, Rice said every institution must make its own assessments.

"We at the IMF are very respectful of that prerogative," he said.