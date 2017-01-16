BEIJING Jan 16 The International Monetary Fund
on Monday raised its forecast for China's economic growth this
year by 0.3 percentage points to 6.5 percent, on expectations of
continued policy stimulus.
At the same time, it downgraded India's growth outlook by
0.4 percentage points to 7.2 percent as consumption in Asia's
third-largest economy takes a hit from the government's recent
decision to abolish large currency notes.
China's economy grew 6.7 percent over the first three
quarters of 2016, in line with the country's 6.5 to 7 percent
growth target, but risks are also increasing with growth reliant
on government spending, record lending by state banks and an
overheating property market.
The IMF warned of the risks to China's economy of a sharp
slowdown or disruptive adjustment as the government has been
slow to tackle high corporate debt, with capital outflows also
potentially exacerbating pressures.
China's corporate debt has climbed to 169 percent of GDP and
international institutions have repeatedly urged Beijing to act
quickly to tackle the problem in order to avoid a financial
crisis.
The country's leadership said China will focus on tackling
financial risks this year, and the head of the state planning
agency said China would cap the corporate debt ratio at current
levels.
But China's record 17.8 trillion yuan ($2.58 trillion) in
credit last year has left analysts sceptical that policymakers
will be able to wean the economy off years of debt-fueled growth
and still hit official growth targets.
The IMF's forecast for a 6.5 percent expansion this year is
roughly in-line with analysts and policy insiders who have said
China is likely to target around 6.5 percent growth in 2017.
The IMF raised its forecast for China's 2016 growth to 6.7
percent from 6.6 percent, but still expects China's growth to
slow to 6.0 percent in 2018.
The IMF maintained its forecast that global growth will pick
up to 3.4 percent this year and 3.6 percent in 2018 from the
2016 estimate of 3.1 percent. (For a full story on the IMF's
global forecasts see )
The institution cited China as a key factor driving a faster
global recovery this year, but a slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy is also as one of the main downside risks
to global growth.
India, which has recorded some of the world's strongest
recent growth, is experiencing a shock to consumption from the
government's decision in early November to withdraw larger
currency notes from circulation to crack down on tax dodgers and
counterfeiters.
Citing the blow to the cash-reliant economy, the IMF chopped
a full percentage point off its fiscal 2016-17 growth outlook to
6.6 percent. The fiscal year ends on March 31.
The Fund trimmed its fiscal 2017-18 forecast for India to
7.2 percent from 7.6 percent.
($1 = 6.8923 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)