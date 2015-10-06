(Adds Breakingviews link)
By David Chance
LIMA Oct 6 The International Monetary Fund cut
its global growth forecasts for a second time this year on
Tuesday, citing weak commodity prices and a slowdown in China
and warned that policies aimed at increasing demand were needed.
The Fund, whose annual meeting starts in Peru this week,
forecast that the world economy would grow at 3.1 percent this
year and by 3.6 percent in 2016.
Both new forecasts are 0.2 percentage point below its July
forecast and are 0.4 percentage point and 0.2 percentage point
below its April outlook, respectively.
The downgrades come after central banks in major industrial
economies have cut rates to near zero and spent around $7
trillion in quantitative easing programs in the seven years
since the global financial crisis. Despite these measures,
investment, growth and productivity are stuck below pre-crisis
levels and there is a lack of consumer demand.
Among major economies, the United States is expected to grow
by 2.6 percent in 2015 and by 2.8 percent in 2016, the Eurozone
is forecast to grow by 1.5 percent and 1.6 percent,
respectively, with Japan seen at 0.6 percent and 1.0 percent.
The Fund sees growth in China slowing to 6.8 percent this
year and 6.3 percent in 2016.
The biggest hit to growth will come in emerging economies
where the IMF cut its growth forecast to 4 percent in 2015, due
to a sharp slide in commodity prices.
"The distribution of risks to global growth remains tilted
to the downside," the Fund said in its World Economic Outlook
publication.
It said that "downside risks to growth for emerging market
and developing economies have increased, given the risks to
China's growth transition, more protracted commodity market
rebalancing, increased foreign exposure of corporate balance
sheets and capital flow reversals associated with disruptive
asset price shifts."
MONETARY POLICY CAN'T DO IT ALONE
The Fund expects the Federal Reserve to start raising rates
this year, although it expects the central bank to stay its hand
until it sees signs of inflation rising toward its two percent
target.
The Fed was criticized for failing to communicate
effectively at its September rate meeting when comments prior to
the event indicated that liftoff from zero rates was possible.
Markets are now pricing in a first move in March 2016.
Greater transparency by the Fed would ease possible
disruptions to other economies, particularly emerging markets,
which are more vulnerable to changes in U.S. policy.
The Fund has also warned the Fed not to hike prematurely.
"Regardless of the timing of the initial policy move, the
data would suggest that the subsequent rate increases should be
gradual," the IMF said.
Nonetheless inflation remains well below target, and
market-based expectations show it is expected to remain below
the Fed's target for a considerable time.
The U.S. core Consumer Price Index, which strips out food
and energy costs, ticked up just 0.1 percent in August,
reflecting a stronger dollar. In the 12 months through August,
the core CPI increased 1.8 percent. It was the fifth time in six
months that the 12-month change was 1.8 percent.
Both Japan and the European Central Bank are seen as ready
to undertake more quantitative easing, which helped stave off a
banking collapse, but has so far failed to boost demand.
The Fund stressed that monetary policy alone would not
re-ignite global growth. Output gaps in the Eurozone remain
large, it said, and recent economic indicators suggest Japan may
be losing traction.
It also cautioned that commodity-dependent emerging market
economies faced risks due to a large build-up of corporate debt,
some of it in state-owned enterprises.
"Complementary fiscal policy action in countries with fiscal
space is also important, supporting global rebalancing, and
demand-supporting structural reforms are necessary, in
particular to improve productivity and stimulate investment."
(Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Andrea Ricci)