WASHINGTON, April 17 The global economy was in
an "uneasy calm", the International Monetary Fund said on
Tuesday, predicting low growth, especially in debt-troubled
Europe.
"The world economy is in uneasy calm ... there is a feeling
that things could get very bad again. That pretty much shapes
our forecast," IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard told
reporters.
"Our baseline forecast is for low growth in advanced
countries, especially in Europe, but with downside risks being
extremely present."
Blanchard said the IMF would not like to see further fiscal
consolidation should growth prospects in Spain and other
countries worsen.