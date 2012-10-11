Wanda Group says not in touch with Deutsche Postbank on acquisition plans
HONG KONG, Feb 13 Dalian Wanda Group, owned by China's richest man Wang Jianlin, denied on Monday that it was in touch with Germany's Deutsche Postbank on acquisition plans.
For highlights from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank semiannual meetings, and related events, on Thursday, click on.
HONG KONG, Feb 13 Dalian Wanda Group, owned by China's richest man Wang Jianlin, denied on Monday that it was in touch with Germany's Deutsche Postbank on acquisition plans.
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points higher at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.15 percent ahead of the cash market open.