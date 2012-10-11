BRIEF-Moody's - Two key constraints on Indonesia's government rating show signs of easing
* Moody's: Two key constraints on Indonesia's government rating show signs of easing
For highlights from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank semiannual meetings, and related events, on Thursday, click on.
* Moody's: Two key constraints on Indonesia's government rating show signs of easing
* As of Feb 10, cos' pretax profit rose 9 pct on year - Mizuho
* Eventually shedding bonds could 'stretch out' rate hikes (Adds comments on balance sheet)