WASHINGTON Nov 17 The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday dismissed reports that it was negotiating a
new loan program for Hungary.
In a statement, it said an IMF team currently in the
country was conducting a regular Article IV review of Hungary's
economy.
"The mission ...is not a negotiating mission, but a mission
to conduct the regular economic surveillance that the IMF
performs for all member countries," the IMF said.
"The IMF has not received a request from the authorities to
initiate negotiations on a Fund-supported program," it added.
