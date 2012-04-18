* No Washington money, but other contributions welcome
* U.S. eases pressure on Europe to do more
* G20 chair Mexico hopeful on IMF funding deal
By Glenn Somerville
WASHINGTON, April 18 The United States on
W ednesday threw its support behind a bid to boost the
International Monetary Fund's financial resources, signaling
greater satisfaction among Group of 20 nations with Europe's
efforts to resolve its debt crisis.
The U.S. government will not chip in more money of its own,
but warm words from Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner for
commitments by others may clear a path for G20 nations meeting
this week in Washington to agree on a way to bolster the IMF's
war chest.
The idea is to bulk up so the Fund so it can aid
non-European countries that get caught up in the maelstrom
emanating from the euro zone.
The effort to expand the IMF's coffers is expected to
dominate a meeting of G20 financial officials over dinner on
Thursday and during the day on Friday. It will also be front and
center at the IMF's semi-annual session on Saturday.
Speaking at the Brookings Institution, Geithner said
commitments that have already flowed in should make it apparent
to financial markets that the Fund can bulk up quickly when
necessary, a prospect that could ease crisis-related jitters.
To underline the point, Japan's ambassador to the United
States, who was in the audience as Geithner took questions,
stood to remind him that Tokyo was putting up $60 billion more
for the IMF. Sweden and Denmark also have announced an
additional $17 billion in commitments.
Geithner said it was a positive that the IMF could raise
money quickly to "cushion if necessary the effects of European
trauma" on the economies of other nations.
"We're actually very supportive of that process and we'll be
very supportive of it this week," he said. Even though he
repeated that the United States will not chip in with more money
for the IMF, Geithner avoided past rhetoric about Europe needing
to do more first.
HOPING FOR A DEAL
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in an interview
published o n T uesday that she hoped for agreement this week on
raising the lending agency's funds by at least $400 billion. In
January, the IMF had said $600 billion was needed, but it cut
that estimate as financial fears have eased.
While Europe has won some praise for actions it has taken to
build up its own firewall, the IMF warned this week that the
debt crisis is still the single greatest threat to a moderate
global recovery from the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
"Solving the issues in Europe is not about a firewall, it's
about decisions that will be taken in Europe over a sustained
period of time; and it's European actions that will be decisive
here as opposed to outside money," Bank of Canada Governor Mark
Carney told a news conference.
Carney, who also heads the global Financial Stability Board,
said the G20 had yet to reach a consensus on how to proceed.
Like the United States, Canada has ruled out putting more
money into the IMF. "Really, the Europeans need to step up to
the plate much more than they have," Canadian Finance Minister
Jim Flaherty told reporters in Toronto.
But in Mexico, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade sounded
an optimistic note about a deal for more IMF money. He said
commitments made by Japan, Sweden and Denmark were a sign of
good progress -- a potentially significant comment because
Mexico, as this year's G20 chair, has a chance to shape not only
the agenda but also the outcome.
"It creates a good environment for the meeting," Meade said
of money pledges.
Germany's finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, predicted in
an interview with Reuters o n T uesday that a deal would be
reached this week.
In report on global financial stability, the IMF offered
advice for Europe: set a course for fiscal union to match the
existing monetary union so that unified policy can be passed
that works equally for members and makes it harder for financial
markets to single out the weakest for attack.
"European authorities need to provide investors with a clear
vision of where monetary union is going, because the answer to
this is more and better Europe, not less Europe," IMF financial
counselor Jose Vinals said as he issued the report.
Among its recommendations, including central supervision of
European banks, the IMF suggested that the European Union should
also consider injecting capital into banks using public funds -
a tactic the United States employed in 2008 when the banking
system was at risk of collapse.