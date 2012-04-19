* Poland, Switzerland join fundraising effort
* U.S. says supports drive, but offers no cash
* G20 chair Mexico hopeful on IMF funding deal
By Glenn Somerville and Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, April 18 The International Monetary
Fund said on Wednesday it had raised $320 billion so far in a
bid to boost its firepower to deal with the euro zone debt
crisis, with Poland and Switzerland joining the effort.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said she had
received commitments of $34 billion on Wednesday, including $8
billion from Poland and "a substantial amount" from Switzerland.
"Ensuring that the Fund has sufficient resources to tackle
crises and to promote global economic stability is in the
interests of all our members," she said in a statement.
Lagarde is hoping to secure at least $400 billion in
commitments from finance officials from around the globe, who
meet this week in Washington under the auspices of the Group of
20 nations and the IMF and World Bank.
The issue has taken on new urgency given increased borrowing
costs in Spain and Italy that have reignited fears the euro zone
crisis could flare again, and that the fallout could imperil the
global economic recovery.
The United States has declined to provide fresh funds,
saying it had done its part by ensuring dollar liquidity for
banks in Europe, but it threw its weight behind the fundraising
effort on Wednesday.
"We're actually very supportive of that process and we'll be
very supportive of it this week," U.S. Treasury Timothy Geithner
said, avoiding past rhetoric about Europe needing to do more
first to erect its own financial firewall.
Europe had already said it would provide about $200 billion
to the IMF and Japan pledged $60 billion on Tuesday, becoming
the first non-European nation to make a commitment.
Sweden said it would commit $10 billion and increase the
amount to $14.7 billion later, while Denmark said it would give
$7 billion. Norway pledged about $9.3 billion.
The effort to expand the IMF's coffers is expected to
dominate a meeting of G20 finance officials over dinner on
Thursday and during the day on Friday. It will also be front and
center at the IMF's semi-annual session on Saturday.
Speaking at the Brookings Institution, Geithner said the
commitments that had already flowed in should make it apparent
to financial markets that the fund can bulk up quickly when
necessary, a prospect that could ease crisis-related jitters.
He said it was a positive that the IMF could raise money
quickly to "cushion if necessary the effects of European trauma"
on the economies of other nations.
HOPING FOR A DEAL
While Europe has won some praise for actions it has taken to
build up its own defenses to keep its debt troubles contained,
the IMF warned this week that the crisis was still the single
greatest threat to the world economy.
"Solving the issues in Europe is not about a firewall, it's
about decisions that will be taken in Europe over a sustained
period of time; and it's European actions that will be decisive
here as opposed to outside money," Bank of Canada Governor Mark
Carney told a news conference.
Carney, who also heads the global Financial Stability Board,
said the G20 had yet to reach a consensus on how to proceed.
Like the United States, Canada has ruled out putting more
money into the IMF. "Really, the Europeans need to step up to
the plate much more than they have," Canadian Finance Minister
Jim Flaherty told reporters in Toronto.
But Canada seemed increasingly isolated.
In Mexico, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade sounded an
optimistic note about a deal for more IMF money. He said
commitments made by Japan, Sweden and Denmark were a sign of
good progress - a potentially significant comment because
Mexico, as this year's G20 chair, has a chance to shape not only
the agenda but the outcome of this week's talks.
"It creates a good environment for the meeting," Meade said
of money pledges.
Germany's finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, predicted in
an interview with Reuters on Tuesday that a deal would be
reached this week.
A number of emerging market economies, including China,
Russia and Brazil have been cautious about providing more money
to the IMF. They want commitments the new resources will be
accompanied by more voting power at the global lender.
In a report on global financial stability, the IMF offered
advice for Europe: set a course for fiscal union to match the
existing monetary union so that unified policy can be passed
that works equally for members and makes it harder for financial
markets to single out the weakest for attack.
"European authorities need to provide investors with a clear
vision of where monetary union is going, because the answer to
this is more and better Europe, not less Europe," IMF financial
counselor Jose Vinals said as he issued the report.
The IMF urged central supervision of European banks. It also
suggested that the European Union should consider injecting
public capital into banks - a tactic the United States employed
in 2008 when its banking system was at risk of collapse.
