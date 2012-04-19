By Lesley Wroughton
| WASHINGTON, April 19
WASHINGTON, April 19 International Monetary Fund
chief Christine Lagarde said on Thursday she expects to win a
big boost in funding to help the lender safeguard countries from
the euro zone debt crisis now that Europe had taken significant
steps on its own.
Calling the euro zone the "epicenter of potential risk" for
a world economic recovery that is "timid and fragile," Lagarde
also urged European Union policymakers to directly inject some
of their bailout funds into troubled EU banks.
"We expect our firepower to be significantly increased as an
outcome of this meeting," she said at a news conference to kick
off the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank.
The IMF wants to secure at least $400 billion in new
funding, which would double its firepower to deal with the euro
zone debt crisis and any spillover to other countries.
So far, it has raised $320 billion - all from Europeans and
Japan. It wants additional contributions from the leading
emerging economies, which are resisting until they get some
further assurance they will get a larger say in running the
international lender.
A larger IMF war chest to safeguard countries outside of
Europe that might run into trouble if the euro zone's troubles
widened could help ease concerns in financial markets over the
risk of global contagion.
Investors are worried the crisis could hit Italy and Spain,
forcing them to join Greece, Ireland and Portugal as bailout
recipients.
Markets are worried about Spain's ability to ratchet down
its budget deficit as its economy shrinks. Global stocks fell on
Thursday despite solid demand for Spanish bonds as investors
remained skeptical about the fiscal soundness of the euro zone
and softer-than-expected U.S. economic data damped sentiment.
Finance ministers from the BRICS group of leading emerging
market nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -
were scheduled to gather in Washington later on Thursday, and
the prospect of further IMF financing was certain to be
discussed.
China, Brazil and Russia have said they are willing to chip
in but they want to get more voting power at the IMF in return.
When Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday
that Japan would contribute $60 billion in loans, he said there
was no gap between China and Japan on IMF funding.
The Group of Seven developed nations were set to talk about
bulking up the IMF's resources at an informal meeting later on
Thursday, and the topic was set to be taken up by the Group of
20 developed and developing nations at a dinner and again at a
meeting on Friday.
"Ensuring that the fund has sufficient resources to tackle
rises and to promote global economic stability is in the
interests of all our members," Lagarde said on Wednesday as she
announced the latest in funding commitments.
She hopes to secure at least $400 billion at this week's
meetings, which conclude on Saturday with a meeting of the IMF's
steering committee and the joint IMF/World Bank Development
Committee.
A rise in borrowing costs in Spain and Italy has lent
urgency to the fundraising effort, and the IMF has warned the
fallout from a broadening of the crisis could imperil the global
economic recovery.
The United States has declined to provide fresh funds but on
Wednesday it threw its weight behind the effort to raise more
capital from other nations. Previously, it had pressed for
bolder action from Europe first.
Lagarde said Europe had taken "significant steps" to combat
the crisis and erect a financial firewall to contain it. "There
is a little bit missing here or there but it shows significant
determination to defend their currency zone."
In addition to bulking up its own bailout funds, the euro
zone has said it would provide about $200 billion to the IMF.
Sweden said it would commit $10 billion and increase the
amount to $14.7 billion later, while Denmark said it would give
$7 billion. Norway pledged about $9.3 billion.
While Europe won some praise from Lagarde on Thursday, she
said the region should enable its bailout fund to inject capital
directly into banks.
"The European Stability Mechanism and European Financial
Stability Facility could actually help in terms of
recapitalization anywhere in the euro zone," she said. "What we
are advocating is that this be done without channeling through
the sovereigns."
(Reporting by Stella Dawson; Editing by Neil Stempleman)