WASHINGTON, April 21 Europe came under pressure
on Saturday from other world powers to do more to fix its
debt-heavy economy, which still threatens to undermine a fragile
global recovery.
The International Monetary Fund's governing panel said the
euro zone needed to take further steps to get its debt under
control, ensure the stability of its banking system and carry
out "bold structural reforms" to return to growth.
The statement by the panel did not mention any other
developed economies by name. It said advanced economies
generally needed to tighten their budgets but not excessively.
The panel met a day after leading economies agreed to
bolster the IMF's coffers to help contain the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis.
