* IMF panel tells Europe fixing debt key to restoring growth
* IMF panel head: Healthy growth needed for fiscal
sustainability
* IMF urges reforms, warns against overly hard budget cuts
By Gernot Heller and Glenn Somerville
WASHINGTON, April 21 Europe was pressed by other
world powers on Saturday to take strong measures to fix its
debt-heavy economy and restore growth to a level that would lift
the cloud hanging over the fragile global recovery.
A day after top economies agreed to lend more money to the
International Monetary Fund to help contain Europe's debt
crisis, the IMF's governing panel said the euro area must cut
government debt burdens, make bold economic reforms and
stabilize its financial systems to restore growth.
Debt problems will resurface unless these steps are taken,
the head of the IMF's governing panel, Singapore Finance
Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, warned.
"What was really critical in all our minds was to get back
to normal growth over the medium term and preferably sooner
rather than later, in other words within two to three years," he
told a news conference.
"If we don't get back to normal growth, if we don't get GDP
back to its potential levels, than fiscal sustainability is not
possible either," he warned.
In its policy statement the IMF panel warned against overly
harsh budget cuts that could have negative consequences.
"In advanced economies further actions are needed in many
countries to achieve credible fiscal consolidation and
government debt reduction, while avoiding excessively
contractionary fiscal policies," it said.
The United States also piled on pressure.
"The success of the next phase of the crisis response will
hinge on Europe's willingness and ability, together with the
European Central Bank to apply its tools ... flexibly and
aggressively to support countries as they implement reforms,"
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner told the IMF's
steering committee.
The committee called upon central banks in advanced
economies to retain their accommodative monetary policies, as
long as growth remains weak and inflationary expectations under
control.
ECB officials resisted pressure at the meetings in
Washington to do more to help the euro zone economy, which is at
risk of a recession. The IMF last week said the ECB should cut
interest rates further from their current level of 1 percent.
U.S. AND JAPAN
Europe was not the only economy under heightened scrutiny
for excessive budget deficits that if left unaddressed could
threaten global growth.
"The United States and Japan in particular need to tackle
their public deficits and debt," German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble told his fellow finance ministers.
"This requires a credible medium-term strategy. We
understand the political constraints but there is no way around
it and there is urgency," Schaeuble said, echoing the IMF's
recommendations.
Europe, however, presents the most urgent challenge and was
the only economy singled out for policy advice by the IMF panel.
Japan's finance minister, Jun Azumi, said strengthening the
IMF's war chest for crisis fighting only buys Europe time. The
recent rises in European sovereign debt yields indicate the debt
problems continue to pose "considerable" risk to the global
economy, he said, as he warned the European policymakers must
remain vigilant in their actions.
"Policymakers of individual countries should avoid slipping
into complacency and exploit the temporary breathing space that
was acquired by the efforts made so far," Azumi said.
Investors are more concerned about the situation in Europe
than elsewhere. Spanish and Italian bonds faced pressure on
Friday. The yield on Spain's 10-year bond topped 6 percent
before retreating..
The IMF committee called on members to ratify
"expeditiously" a 2010 plan to increase the representation on
emerging economies on the IMF's executive board to better
reflect their growing clout in the world economy. Brazil had
pressed this point as essential before it agreed to more IMF
funding.
The voting reforms are unlikely to get approved by the IMF's
October meetings unless Washington, facing a bitter
presidential election race, can persuade Congress to agree.
"I did not hear any clear announcement from the U.S. that
they will be able to deliver before the annual meetings,"
Schaeuble said, adding that Europe will have agreed by then.
That would add to tensions between the United States, which
had insisted upon the reforms, and emerging markets.
