TOKYO Oct 13 The following are comments on Sunday from finance officials in Tokyo for the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

PEOPLE'S BANK OF CHINA DEPUTY GOVERNOR YI GANG:

"The stimulus package, I think, this time will be appropriate in terms of size. When I say appropriate in terms of size, that is large enough to stabilise growth, but not too large to cause some further negative impact, or negative problems in the future."