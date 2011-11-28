HONG KONG Nov 28 The International
Monetary Fund said on Monday it is not in discussions with
Italian authorities on a financing plan, pouring cold water on
speculation that it was preparing an aid package as the euro
zone debt crisis deepens.
In response to media queries, an IMF spokesperson said:
"There are no discussions with the Italian authorities on a
program for IMF financing."
The euro surged and stock markets in Asia rose on Monday
after Italian newspaper La Stampa said the IMF was preparing an
aid package for Italy, but doubts about the feasibility of such
a reported plan kept the outlook uncertain.
The euro briefly rose 0.6 percent to $1.3331 after
the unsourced report said up to 600 billion euros could be made
available at a rate of between 4-5 percent to give Italy
breathing space for 18 months.
A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that
contacts between the IMF and Rome had intensified but added it
was unclear what form of support could be offered if a market
selloff on Monday forced immediate action.
Official sources in Rome said they were unaware of any
request for assistance from Italy.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Kim Coghill)