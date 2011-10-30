WASHINGTON, Oct 30 The International Monetary
Fund said on Sunday that it was considering how better to help
countries under economic strain because of financial market
stress but said it was not targeting particular countries.
The global lender was responding to weekend reports,
including one in Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun, that said the IMF
would create a new short-term lending facility to prevent the
current financial crisis in Europe from spreading.
The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said the IMF was
likely to provide funds for countries like Italy and Spain
where government bond yields remain at high levels.
In a statement, the IMF said that over the past year it was
reviewing existing lending arrangements, building on reforms
begun in 2008 and 2009 to add to its tools for responding to
crises.
It did not directly respond to the suggestion that it might
set up a new lending facility.
"The aim of the review is to enhance the ability of the Fund
to mitigate contagion by providing liquidity to countries with
relatively strong policies and fundamentals that are affected
by heightened global or regional financial market stress," the
IMF said.
But it said its efforts were intended to meet potential
needs of all its members and were not "targeted at particular
countries" and have no indication when it might come to any
decisions.
(Reporting by Glenn Somerville, editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)