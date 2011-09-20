* IMF cuts growth forecast for world economy
* IMF warns U.S. and Europe could slide into recession
* Dismisses euro zone break up risk; Greece "manageable"
* Emerging markets lead growth but more uncertainties
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 Europe needs to "get its
act together" and deal with its worsening sovereign debt
crisis, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday,
warning of the risk of severe repercussions for global growth.
The IMF said both Europe's debt woes and a painfully slow
U.S. recovery could undermine global expansion, and it warned
that without action those economies could tip back into
recession.
The top economist at the global lender, however, singled
out Europe as "a major source of worry" as he released the
IMF's latest World Economic Outlook report.
"There is a wide perception that policymakers are one step
behind markets," IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard told
reporters. "Europe must get its act together," he added.
Investors have questioned Europe's ability to come up with
a convincing solution to its festering sovereign debt crisis,
which has rattled confidence and roiled financial markets.
The Fund cut its 2011 and 2012 global growth forecast to 4
percent, shaving projections for almost every region of the
world and saying risks remained tilted to the downside. Just
three months ago it had projected an expansion of 4.3 percent
for 2011 and 4.5 percent for 2012.
Finance officials from around the world, who gather in
Washington later this week for semiannual meetings of the IMF
and World Bank, appear to have no clear road map for how to
deal with high debt levels and a fragile global recovery.
The IMF's message to European leaders was that they should
do whatever it takes to preserve confidence in national
policies and the euro, and it urged the European Central Bank
to lower interest rates if risks to growth persisted.
Standard & Poor's on Monday downgraded its ratings on Italy
by one notch and kept its outlook on negative in mounting
pressure to cut its debt. Greece on Tuesday pledged to shrink
the country's public sector to win more loans from
international lenders like the IMF. [ID:nL5E7KK0I3]
Greece, which stands at the center of Europe's crisis, is
facing increasing pressure from the European Union and IMF to
deliver on pledges to slash its deficit.
Senior IMF economist Jorg Decressin told reporters Greece's
debt problems were "eminently manageable" and its government
was fully committed to staying in the euro zone.
More broadly, he said it was a "crazy proposition" to even
talk about a possible break up of the 17-nation currency bloc
because European leaders were fully committed to making the
euro area work.
Carlo Cotarrelli, the director of the IMF's Fiscal Affairs
Department, said there was a political will in Europe to
support crisis-hit countries, but that policymakers had failed
to properly communicate their strategy.
He said the "cacophony of voices" from different euro zone
states had confused markets with mixed messages.
WEAK AND BUMPY RECOVERY
The IMF warned that uncertain politics in the United States
could threaten recovery there if needed actions to bolster
growth in the near-term were not taken.
It said a failure by Europe and the United States to act
forcefully would undermine financial markets, which would lead
to a sharp decline in world trade and capital flows and drag
down growth in emerging and developing economies.
The fund cut its growth forecast for the euro zone by
nearly half a percentage point to 1.6 percent in 2011 and said
growth would likely register just 1.1 percent next year.
It cautioned that hasty budget cuts in the United States
could further weaken growth, and said the U.S. Federal Reserve
should stand ready to ease monetary policy further. The Fed
meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and is widely expected to take
fresh actions to bolster the U.S. recovery. [ID:nS1E78I231]
The IMF shaved its forecasts for U.S. growth to 1.5 percent
for 2011 and 1.8 percent for 2012, down from June projection of
2.5 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.
Japan's economy was forecast to shrink 0.5 percent this
year, not quite as severely as previously thought, but to grow
just 2.3 percent in 2012. In June, the IMF said Japan would
likely grow 2.9 percent next year.
The IMF also said prospects for emerging market economies
were growing more uncertain, although growth would likely
remain fairly strong at about 6.4 percent this year, slowing to
6.1 percent in 2012.
Signs of overheating still warranted close attention in
emerging market economies, it cautioned. In some countries,
higher commodity prices and social and political unrest loomed
large, it added.
The fund trimmed its forecasts for China and other emerging
Asian economies, in part due to slowing global growth.
It said it expects China's economy to grow 9.5 percent in
2011 and 9.0 percent in 2012. That's down from its June
forecasts of 9.6 percent this year and 9.5 percent in 2012.
