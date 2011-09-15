WASHINGTON, Sept 15 The head of the
International Monetary Fund on Thursday urged advanced
countries to take bold action to break a vicious cycle of weak
growth and high debt that threatens the global economy and has
been worsened by dysfunctional politics.
"Without collective, bold action, there is a real risk that
the major economies slip back instead of moving forward," IMF
Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a speech ahead of
IMF and World Bank meetings next week.
She said global growth was slowing, with advanced economies
facing an "anemic and bumpy recovery." In contrast, emerging
economies faced overheating pressures with rising inflation,
strong credit growth and expanding current account deficits.
Lagarde said timid economic growth and weak public balance
sheets in developed nations were feeding negatively on each
other, fueling a crisis of confidence and restraining demand,
investment and employment.
"This vicious cycle is gaining momentum and, frankly, it
has been exacerbated by policy indecision and political
dysfunction," Lagarde said.
(Editing by Andrea Ricci)