WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The following are highlights of a news conference on the International Monetary Fund's Global Financial Stability Report on Wednesday.

In the report, the IMF said Europe's debt crisis had increased the risk exposure of banks in the region by 300 billion euros and urged banks to recapitalize to ensure they can weather potential losses.

For a story on the report, see [ID:nW1E7JU00U]

Take a Look, see [G7/G8]

IMF DIARY, see [IMF/DIARY]

JOSE VINALS, DIRECTOR OF THE IMF'S MONETARY AND CAPITAL MARKETS DEPARTMENT

"Many times markets overshoot. I think in regards to sovereign risk, we are seeing a degree of overshooting. But that does not mean that there are not issues underlying."

VINALS ON BANK BUFFERS

"If you look at what European authorities have been saying, I think we are in the same boat. We all consider that it is very important, together with action to address the fiscal problem to also have adequate buffers for banks. I don't expect big discrepancies there."

VINALS ON ASSIGNING HIGHER BANK CAPITAL TO RISKY GOVERNMENT DEBT

Under Basel 2 capital standards, Vinals said: "You always have the capacity if you use internal models to assign a higher risk weight, a non-zero risk weight, to sovereigns debt that you think has become riskier. So this is something that banks can do, and probably banks are not doing.

"We do not have enough information to know exactly what is happening. So I think this is something that supervisors may want to look at in order to make sure that the current practice, which is to apply zero-risk weight on a lot of this debt, is replaced by internal models that would non-zero risk weight when the risk is now evident but before wasn't and now is. So I think this is very important."