WASHINGTON, April 20 Leaders of the International Monetary Fund on Saturday said an uneven global economic recovery is emerging, and policymakers must take more steps to foster swifter growth and job creation.

"We need to act decisively to nurture a sustainable recovery and restore the resilience of the global economy," the IMF's steering committee said in a communique. (Reporting By Tim Ahmann and Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Andrea Ricci)