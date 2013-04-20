UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON, April 20 Leaders of the International Monetary Fund on Saturday said an uneven global economic recovery is emerging, and policymakers must take more steps to foster swifter growth and job creation.
"We need to act decisively to nurture a sustainable recovery and restore the resilience of the global economy," the IMF's steering committee said in a communique. (Reporting By Tim Ahmann and Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts