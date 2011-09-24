Communique of the Twenty-Fourth Meeting of the IMFC:
Collective Action for Global Recovery
Chaired by Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore and Minister for Finance
The global economy has entered a dangerous phase, calling for exceptional vigilance,
coordination and readiness to take bold action from members and the IMF alike. We are encouraged by
the determination of our euro-area colleagues to do what is needed to resolve the euro-area crisis.
We welcome that the IMF stands ready to strongly support this effort as part of its global role.
Today we agreed to act decisively to tackle the dangers confronting the global economy. These
include sovereign debt risks, financial system fragility, weakening economic growth and high
unemployment. Our circumstances vary, but our economies and financial systems are closely
interlinked. We will therefore act collectively to restore confidence and financial stability, and
rekindle global growth.
The advanced economies are at the core of an effective resolution of current global stresses.
The strategy is to restore sustainable public finances while ensuring continued economic recovery.
Taking into account different national circumstances, advanced economies will adopt policies to
build confidence and support growth, and implement clear, credible and specific measures to
achieve fiscal consolidation. Euro-area countries will do whatever is necessary to resolve the euro
area sovereign debt crisis and ensure the financial stability of the euro area as a whole and its
member states. This includes implementing the euro-area Leaders' decision of July 21 to increase
the flexibility of the European Financial Stability Facility, maximizing its impact, and improve
euro-area crisis management and governance. Advanced economies will ensure that banks have
strong capital positions and access to adequate funding; maintain accommodative monetary policies
as long as this is consistent with price stability, bearing in mind international spillovers;
revive weak housing markets and repair household balance sheets; and undertake structural reforms
to boost jobs and the medium-term growth potential of their economies.
Emerging market and developing economies, which have displayed remarkable stability and
growth, are also key to an effective global response. The strategy is to adjust macro-economic
policies, where needed, to rebuild policy buffers, contain overheating and enhance our resilience
in the face of volatile capital flows. Surplus economies will continue to implement structural
reforms to strengthen domestic demand, supported by continued efforts that achieve greater exchange
rate flexibility, thereby contributing to global demand and the rebalancing of growth. Fostering
inclusive growth and creating jobs are priorities for all of us.
We reaffirm the importance of the financial sector reform agenda and are committed to its full
and timely implementation. We will continue our coordinated efforts to strengthen the regulation of
systemically important financial institutions, establish mechanisms for orderly domestic and
cross-border resolution of troubled financial institutions, and address risks posed by shadow
banking.
We call on the Fund to play a key role in contributing to an orderly resolution of the current
crisis and prevention of future crises. We welcome the Consolidated Multilateral Surveillance
Report as an important tool to focus our discussions on key risks and policy issues. We welcome the
directions set out in the Managing Director's Action Plan. In particular, we encourage the Fund to
focus on the following priorities and report to the IMFC at our next meeting:
* A more integrated, evenhanded, and effective surveillance framework that better captures risks
to economic and financial stability, drawing on the Fund's Triennial Surveillance Review and
spillover reports;
* Early assessment of current financing tools and enhancements to the global financial safety
net;
* Review of the adequacy of Fund resources;
* Ensuring adequate policy advice and financing to support low-income countries, including to
address volatile food and fuel prices; and
* Further work on a comprehensive, flexible, and balanced approach for the management of
capital flows, drawing on country experiences.
Governance reform is crucial to the legitimacy and the effectiveness of the IMF. We will
intensify our efforts to meet the 2012 Annual Meetings target for the entry into force of the 2010
quota and governance reform. We call on the Fund to complete a comprehensive review of the quota
formula by January 2013 and to report on progress at our next meeting. We reaffirm the commitment
to complete the Fifteenth General Review of Quotas by January 2014. We look forward to further
enhancing the role of the IMFC as a key forum for global economic and financial cooperation.
We thank Mr. Strauss-Kahn and Mr. Lipsky for their outstanding service at the helm of the Fund
in difficult times. We warmly welcome Ms. Lagarde, Mr. Lipton, Ms. Shafik, and Mr. Zhu. Our next
meeting will be held in Washington, D.C. on April 21, 2012.
Attendance can be found here