WASHINGTON Nov 22 Cross border portfolio
investment holdings for 73 countries rose 7.7 percent to $40.3
trillion during 2010, an International Monetary Fund survey
showed on Tuesday.
The IMF said its Coordinated Portfolio Investment Survey
represents year-end foreign investment holdings of most of the
largest economies among the fund's 187 members. It does not
include portfolio investment holdings of mainland China.
Holdings of the countries participating in the survey had
fallen by 21.4 percent in 2008 due to the global financial
crisis, but they rose 21 percent from the end of 2008 through
the end of 2009 as markets recovered.
The survey excludes foreign direct investment positions and
bank loans, the IMF said.
The United States was the top investment destination, with
other countries holding $8.29 trillion in U.S. equities and
long-term and short-term debt securities. It was also the
largest single holder of assets invested in other countries,
with foreign portfolio holdings of $6.74 trillion.
The United Kingdom was the second-highest recipient of
investment by foreign countries, with a total of $3.54
trillion. The UK ranked third as a holder of investments in
other countries, at $3.25 trillion.
Japan was the second largest holder of investments in
foreign countries, at $3.35 trillion, but was ninth as an
investment destination, at $1.35 trillion.
Other countries featuring prominently both as top
investment holders and top investment destinations were
Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the Cayman
Islands, Ireland and Switzerland.
In U.S. Treasury data showing cross-border capital flows,
holdings from Britain, Caribbean banking centers and Luxembourg
are often later determined to be custody holdings for investors
in other countries.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)