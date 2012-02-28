(Adds more detail from statement)
WASHINGTON Feb 27 The International
Monetary Fund on Monday approved a $4.33 billion loan
to Ireland, the latest installment in a three-year
$30.23-billion program to support the country through a period
of tough financial reforms.
"The Irish authorities have continued strong implementation
of their program despite deteriorating external conditions," IMF
First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton said in a
statement after the fund's executive board approved the
disbursement.
The IMF program was approved in December 2010 as part
of a larger $114 billion financing package supported by the
European Financial Stabilization Mechanism, the European
Financial Stability Facility, loans from Britain, Sweden and
Denmark and Ireland's own contributions.
After three years of contraction, Ireland grew an
estimated 1 percent in 2011, was able to meet its fiscal
consolidation targets with room to spare and advanced structural
reforms to support growth and job creation, Lipton said.
"At the same time, the challenges Ireland faces have
intensified since the outset of the program, with growth
expected to ease to about 0.5 percent in 2012 owing to a slowing
in trading partner activity," Lipton said.
"The Irish authorities have responded by raising the
fiscal consolidation effort adopted in Budget 2012, and the
budget remains on track to meet an unchanged general government
deficit target of 8.6 percent of GDP. If growth should weaken
further, the automatic stabilizers should be allowed to operate
to help avoid jeopardizing the fragile recovery," he said.
The IMF has now disbursed $21.49 billion to Ireland
under the so-called Extend Fund Facility.
"Continued strong implementation of fiscal
consolidation, and financial and structural reforms by the Irish
authorities will be critical for the government to regain timely
and substantial access to market funding," Lipton said.
"Continued strong European support remains essential to
the effectiveness of the authorities' efforts," he added.
