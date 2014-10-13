Oct 13 The International Monetary Fund found has
held its first consultation with an external advisory group of
Islamic finance industry bodies, as regulators across the globe
seek to address structural issues in the sector.
Islamic finance, with its core markets in the Middle East
and southeast Asia, is under growing regulatory scrutiny as it
takes a greater share of the banking sector in some
Muslim-majority countries and makes inroads in Western markets.
The nine-member external advisory group includes industry
bodies such as the Malaysia-based Islamic Financial Services
Board and the Bahrain-based Accounting and Auditing Organisation
for Islamic Financial Institutions.
The group is an IMF initiative which aims to identify policy
challenges in the industry and encourage coordination among
bodies. The meeting, held in Washington last week, discussed
topics including how to improve financing to small and medium-
sized businesses as well as the implications for Islamic banks
of Basel III regulatory standards.
Islamic banks face a shortage of high-quality liquid assets
which they can hold to meet the standards, and there is
uncertainty over regulatory treatment of their deposits.
The industry is trying to develop tools to ease the
shortage, such as the short-term Islamic bonds issued by the
Malaysia-based International Islamic Liquidity Management Corp
(IILM), which is also part of the advisory group.
But the shortage is aggravated by activities of conventional
firms which are free to buy sukuk, Kuwait central bank governor
Mohammad al-Hashel said at an IILM seminar in August.
Because sukuk sometimes offer better yields than
conventional bonds, they attract buyers among conventional
banks, which can out-muscle smaller Islamic banks in bidding for
such instruments in the open market.
Also, since Islamic banks can't buy interest-bearing debt,
they tend to hang on to their sukuk and rarely trade them in the
secondary market, further reducing their availability, al-Hashel
said.
"Empirical evidence suggests that as a direct consequence of
the above factors, reliance of Islamic banks on cash is much
higher compared to their conventional counterparts."
Islamic commercial banks held about $1.2 trillion worth of
assets at the end of last year, according to a study by Thomson
Reuters. They accounted for roughly a quarter of deposits in
Gulf Arab countries and over a fifth in Malaysia.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)