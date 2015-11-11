KUWAIT Nov 11 The International Monetary Fund
will include Islamic finance in its monitoring of financial
sectors around the world, IMF Managing Director Christine
Lagarde said on Wednesday, in a sign of the industry's growing
economic weight.
"We are keen to pursue this agenda and to further strengthen
our policy advice by incorporating best practices for Islamic
banking and finance into our surveillance work," Lagarde told a
conference on Islamic finance in Kuwait.
The IMF has traditionally focused on conventional banking.
But last year it launched discussions with an external advisory
group of Islamic finance experts and industry bodies, and this
month it published a report on the impact of monetary policies
on Islamic banking in Gulf countries.
Islamic finance, which bans interest payments and pure
monetary speculation, has been growing faster than conventional
finance and is estimated to have over $2 trillion of assets
globally.
It has become important for financial systems in more than
10 countries, accounting for over 15 percent of total financial
assets there, Lagarde said. Non-Muslim countries such as Britain
and Luxembourg have begun to issue Islamic bonds.
She called on governments in the Gulf and southeast Asia to
increase their issues of Islamic bonds in various maturities and
to incorporate them into their debt management strategies, in
order to provide better pricing benchmarks for a much wider
range of issuers.
The IMF wants to encourage more consistency among countries
in applying Islamic finance rules, fearing that conflicts among
jurisdictions could stifle growth and create instability.
Lagarde said that to maintain a level playing field with
conventional banks, Islamic lenders needed to adapt their
capital requirements to account for their profit-and-loss-
sharing models.
Countries with Islamic finance industries should harmonise
tax treatment across jurisdictions and incorporate Islamic
finance into international tax treaties, she told the
conference, which was organised by institutions including the
IMF and Kuwait's central bank.
