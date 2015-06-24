JERUSALEM, June 24 Israel's government needs to
immediately address lowering the budget deficit or face a
growing debt burden, the International Monetary Fund said on
Wednesday.
It expects a deficit of 2.75 percent of gross domestic
product in 2015 and urged the government bring it down to 2.25
percent next year.
"The fiscal deficit remains stubbornly high," the IMF said
at the end of its week-long visit to Israel. "Current levels
leave few buffers to deal with shocks, such as housing price
correction, renewed conflicts, or a sharp recession."
The IMF also said that the Bank of Israel does not need to
lower interest rates further since inflation is expected to
return to a 1-3 percent annual target in 2016.
It also projected economic growth of 3.0 percent in 2015, in
line with the central bank's forecast, but said labour
productivity must rise or GDP will slow in the future.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)