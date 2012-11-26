BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management appoints Mary Anne Palangio as CFO
* Logiq Asset Management announces appointment of chief financial officer
ROME Nov 26 The International Monetary Fund will evaluate the health of Italian banks through its Financial Sector Assessment Programme at the beginning of 2013, the head of the Italian Banking Association (ABI) said.
Giuseppe Mussari told Reuters the ABI will seek an independent valuation of banks' credit quality, for comparison with the outcome of the IMF analysis.
The last time the IMF conducted such an analysis on Italian lenders was in 2005, according to information available in the Financial Stability Board website. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Logiq Asset Management announces appointment of chief financial officer
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Hospital operator Quorum Health Corp is investigating whether it provided adequate disclosure to investors prior to its spin-off last year, according to a letter seen by Reuters and a person familiar with the matter.
TOKYO, Feb 24 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife has cut ties with an elementary school whose operator is under fire for buying state-owned land at a rock-bottom price in a furore rapidly developing into a political headache for Abe.