MILAN, April 3 A rise in the premium Italian
10-year government bonds pay over safer German Bunds feeds
quickly into higher borrowing costs for domestic firms, a senior
economist of the International Monetary Fund European Department
said in a paper.
"About 30-40 percent of the increase in sovereign spread is
transmitted to firm lending rates within three months, and 50-60
percent is transmitted within six months," economist Edda Zoli
said in a working paper published on Wednesday by the IMF.
The paper, which expresses the views of the author and does
not necessarily represent IMF opinions, shows that renewed
tensions in Italy's government debt yields could make corporate
borrowing more costly for domestic firms, reducing the chances
of a recovery in the second half of 2013.
The spread between Italian 10-year bonds and their German
counterparts hovered around 330 basis points on Wednesday, some
50 points higher than the level seen before the Feb. 24-25
election that produced a hung parliament in Italy.
Italy's economy is likely to contract by 1.5 percent or 1.6
percent this year, more than the government forecast just two
weeks ago, Treasury Undersecretary Gianfranco Polillo said on
Wednesday.
The euro zone's third largest economy has shrunk for six
consecutive quarters, its longest recession for 20 years, and
expectations it will recover later this year are dwindling as
monthly economic data remains weak.
