MILAN, April 3 A rise in the premium Italian 10-year government bonds pay over safer German Bunds feeds quickly into higher borrowing costs for domestic firms, a senior economist of the International Monetary Fund European Department said in a paper.

"About 30-40 percent of the increase in sovereign spread is transmitted to firm lending rates within three months, and 50-60 percent is transmitted within six months," economist Edda Zoli said in a working paper published on Wednesday by the IMF.

The paper, which expresses the views of the author and does not necessarily represent IMF opinions, shows that renewed tensions in Italy's government debt yields could make corporate borrowing more costly for domestic firms, reducing the chances of a recovery in the second half of 2013.

The spread between Italian 10-year bonds and their German counterparts hovered around 330 basis points on Wednesday, some 50 points higher than the level seen before the Feb. 24-25 election that produced a hung parliament in Italy.

Italy's economy is likely to contract by 1.5 percent or 1.6 percent this year, more than the government forecast just two weeks ago, Treasury Undersecretary Gianfranco Polillo said on Wednesday.

The euro zone's third largest economy has shrunk for six consecutive quarters, its longest recession for 20 years, and expectations it will recover later this year are dwindling as monthly economic data remains weak. (Reporting By Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)