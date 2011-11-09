WASHINGTON Nov 9 The International Monetary
Fund's No. 2 official will not lead an IMF monitoring mission
to Italy in mid-November, an IMF spokeswoman said on
Wednesday.
Ted Truman, A former U.S. Treasury official and senior
fellow at the Peterson Institute in Washington, and other
analysts said Tuesday that IMF First Deputy Managing Director
David Lipton would lead a mission to Rome.
"We would like to clarify that IMF first deputy managing
directors or deputy managing directors do not lead fund
missions," the spokeswoman said in a statement. "First Deputy
Managing Director David Lipton will not be leading a mission to
Rome," the spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)