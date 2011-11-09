WASHINGTON Nov 9 The International Monetary Fund's No. 2 official will not lead an IMF monitoring mission to Italy in mid-November, an IMF spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Ted Truman, A former U.S. Treasury official and senior fellow at the Peterson Institute in Washington, and other analysts said Tuesday that IMF First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton would lead a mission to Rome.

"We would like to clarify that IMF first deputy managing directors or deputy managing directors do not lead fund missions," the spokeswoman said in a statement. "First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton will not be leading a mission to Rome," the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)