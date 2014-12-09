(Adds quotes, background)

By Francesca Landini

MILAN Dec 9 Italy needs to cut labour taxes, reform its justice system and clean up its banks' balance sheets in order to achieve growth and reduce unemployment, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

Opening the academic year at Milan's Bocconi University, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde delivered a stark reminder of the challenges faced by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to revive the euro zone's most sluggish economy.

Despite Renzi's recent cuts in income tax and business tax, Lagarde said levies on workers and companies remained far above the European average, acting as a brake on investment.

"Reducing the labour tax wedge in Italy to the average European level could lower youth unemployment by some four to eight percentage points," she said.

Italian youth unemployment has doubled in the last six years of recession and stagnation and now stands at more than 43 percent. In the same period the euro zone's third largest economy has shrunk by 9 percent.

Underlining Italy's problems, Standard & Poor's cut Italy's sovereign credit rating on Friday to just one notch above junk, saying weak growth and poor competitiveness undermined the sustainability of its huge public debt.

Renzi is working on a labour market reform and Lagarde stressed it was important it should reduce "duality" between highly protected older employees and young people hired on temporary contracts and given little training.

Among her audience was former Italian premier, Mario Monti, who drew up a labour reform of his own in 2012 to reduce this duality, but which is now considered to have been inadequate.

Lagarde said the inefficient judicial system, another area that has been repeatedly reformed in recent years, remained "a major factor behind Italy's weak business environment".

It takes more than a thousand days to enforce a contract in Italy, more than twice the average of countries in the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development. "Greater judicial efficiency would lower the cost of credit, encourage investment, and importantly, facilitate employment," she said.

Pointing to a third weakness of Italy's economic system, Lagarde urged banks to shed bad debt faster and revive lending. She called for "insolvency regimes" to help businesses, households and banks clean up their balance sheets.

Yet Italy's efforts would count for little without growth friendly policy at the European level, she said. In particular, she said the pledge by the European Central Bank to purchase euro zone sovereign assets if needed was "welcomed" by the Fund. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gavin Jones and Crispian Balmer)