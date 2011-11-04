WASHINGTON Nov 4 The International Monetary Fund on Friday approved a new $615.9 million, three-year loan agreement for Ivory Coast, releasing about $128.3 million immediately to help the world's top cocoa producer recover from a decade of crisis and civil war.

The IMF said in a statement that the loan agreement was made under its Extended Credit Facility, the fund's main tool to provide medium-term financial support to low-income countries. ECF financing carries a zero interest rate, a grace period of 5.5 years and a final maturity of 10 years.

The IMF Executive Board also approved about $8 million in interim assistance pending permanent debt relief under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries initiative.

Ivory Coast is rapidly recovering after last year's disputed election reignited a civil war that killed some 3,000 people and displaced more than 1 million. Ousted leader Laurent Gbagbo, who refused to step down after losing the vote, is under house arrest, but rebels who helped President Alassane Outtara gain power remain at large and are a threat to security.

"The authorities' new medium-term economic program, which is being supported under the IMF's Extended Credit Facility, aims to fully restore law and order and to consolidate peace through economic growth and job creation, in particular for the youth," IMF Deputy Managing Director Min Zhu said in a statement.

"The economy is expected to rebound in 2012, and the authorities' ambitious and broad investment and structural reform plans are expected to help maintain a robust growth path over the medium term," Zhu said.

The violence had cause a significant drop in economic activity in the West African country. The IMF said that Ivory coast's real gross domestic product is now expected to fall by slightly less than 6 percent.

Inflation is receding from its April peak, although it is still above its pre-2011 trend. The financial sector, weakened by damage to the economy, is fully operational again, the fund said.

Ivory Coast's fiscal program for the 2011-12 period is "realistic in the face of continued large uncertainties," Zhu said. "The emphasis on investment is appropriate." (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Kenneth Barry)