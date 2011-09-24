By Leika Kihara
WASHINGTON, Sept 23
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Japan cannot curb rises in
its currency like Switzerland has done by setting a cap on its
currency and pledging to defend it with intervention, as that
would effectively mean abandoning monetary policy independence,
a senior Japanese finance ministry official said on Friday.
Deputy vice finance minister Masatsugu Asakawa also said
the country's priority should be to beat deflation which is
keeping upward pressure on the yen.
"Logically speaking, as long as deflation goes on, there
will be continuous pressure for the yen to rise," Asakawa said
in a seminar hosted by the International Monetary Fund.
He declined to comment on the appropriate level of the yen
and shrugged off the view Japan should be as bold in countering
currency rises as Switzerland, which like Japan saw its
currency appreciate on safe haven demand from risk-shy
investors.
"Switzerland decided to abandon its independence on
monetary policy. In Japan, that is simply not an option to
take," he said.
The Swiss central bank earlier this month decided to set an
exchange rate cap on the soaring franc and promised it would
defend it with unlimited currency purchases.
Japan also intervened last month to stem sharp rises in the
yen, but just for one day spending roughly 4.5 trillion yen.
That has not prevented the yen from hitting a record high
against the dollar and multi-year highs against the euro, moves
policy-makers fret could hurt the export-reliant economy.
Tokyo has repeatedly threatened to step into the market
again to counter yen rises. But as a G7 member committed to
market-determined exchange rates and with an economy much
bigger than Switzerland's, Japan feels it cannot intervene
unlimitedly even if rises in the yen were a concern.
Asakawa also warned against complacency on Japan's huge
public debt, saying it would be dangerous to assume that bond
yields will stay low as long as Japanese government bonds
(JGBs) are held mostly by domestic investors.
