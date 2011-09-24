WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Japan cannot curb rises in its currency like Switzerland has done by setting a cap on its currency and pledging to defend it with intervention, as that would effectively mean abandoning monetary policy independence, a senior Japanese finance ministry official said on Friday.

Deputy vice finance minister Masatsugu Asakawa also said the country's priority should be to beat deflation which is keeping upward pressure on the yen.

"Logically speaking, as long as deflation goes on, there will be continuous pressure for the yen to rise," Asakawa said in a seminar hosted by the International Monetary Fund.

He declined to comment on the appropriate level of the yen and shrugged off the view Japan should be as bold in countering currency rises as Switzerland, which like Japan saw its currency appreciate on safe haven demand from risk-shy investors.

"Switzerland decided to abandon its independence on monetary policy. In Japan, that is simply not an option to take," he said.

The Swiss central bank earlier this month decided to set an exchange rate cap on the soaring franc and promised it would defend it with unlimited currency purchases.

Japan also intervened last month to stem sharp rises in the yen, but just for one day spending roughly 4.5 trillion yen.

That has not prevented the yen from hitting a record high against the dollar and multi-year highs against the euro, moves policy-makers fret could hurt the export-reliant economy.

Tokyo has repeatedly threatened to step into the market again to counter yen rises. But as a G7 member committed to market-determined exchange rates and with an economy much bigger than Switzerland's, Japan feels it cannot intervene unlimitedly even if rises in the yen were a concern. [ID:nL3E7KD46X]

Asakawa also warned against complacency on Japan's huge public debt, saying it would be dangerous to assume that bond yields will stay low as long as Japanese government bonds (JGBs) are held mostly by domestic investors.

(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)