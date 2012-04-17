* First non-European nation to commit new funds
* Japan's finance minister says hopes other nations to
follow
* Japan commitment comes ahead of IMF, G20 meetings
* IMF head hopes for more than $400 bln in pledges this week
* Would boost IMF ability to deal with euro zone debt crisis
(Adds Lagarde comment)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, April 17 Japan said on Tuesday it will
provide $60 billion in loans to the International Monetary Fund,
becoming the first non-European nation to commit money to boost
the fund's financial firepower to contain the euro zone debt
crisis.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi said Japan hoped Tokyo's
contribution, which will be formally announced at a Group of 20
financial leaders' meeting later this week, will encourage other
countries to follow suit.
Indeed, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde was quoted
as saying she hoped to secure government agreements this week to
raise the IMF's funds by more than $400 billion, about
two-thirds of the amount the Fund had said in January it would
need.
"I really hope this week we'll reach the critical mass of
more than $400 billion. We are determined to do all we can," she
was quoted as telling Italy's main financial newspaper Il Sole
24 Ore, though she also said finally sealing the funds might
take a bit longer.
Japan's announcement comes ahead of the IMF and World Bank
Spring Meeting and a G20 finance leaders' gathering in
Washington, which run from Friday to Sunday.
"Following a series of euro zone's policy responses, it is
important to strengthen IMF funding and pave the way for
ensuring an end to the crisis not only for the euro zone but
also for Japan and Asian countries," Azumi told a regular news
conference after a cabinet meeting.
"I am confident that many other countries will pledge
contributions to the IMF," he said.
The IMF, which acts as a lender of last resort for
governments, said in January it would need $600 billion in new
resources to help "innocent bystanders" who might be affected by
economic and financial spillovers from Europe.
Lagarde said last week the IMF might not need as much money
as it had thought because economic risks had waned. G20
officials told Reuters the world's major economies were likely
to agree to provide between $400 billion and $500 billion.
"I am grateful for Japan's leadership and strong commitment
to multilateralism, and I call on the broader fund membership to
follow Japan's lead," Lagarde said after Japan's pledge.
Japan's $60 billion pledge takes overall commitments to
about $310 billion. Euro zone countries have committed about
$200 billion and other European Union nations an additional $50
billion.
But the United States, heading towards a presidential
election in November in which the country's hefty budget deficit
is a key topic, has said it won't offer new funds.
Canada has insisted it is not interested in contributing to
a fund to bail out Europe, which it says has enough of its own
resources to deal with the crisis.
Other economies, including major emerging markets China,
Brazil and Russia, have said they are willing to chip in but
were looking to get more voting power in return. Azumi said he
consulted with Chinese Vice Premier Wang Qishan on Monday and
that there was no gap between the two countries on IMF funding.
Azumi acknowledged it would be difficult to secure
commitments from all countries this week towards boosting the
IMF's financial firepower and he underlined Japan's
long-standing position that Europe needed to do more to combat
the debt crisis.
"I don't think Europe has made enough efforts on their own,"
Azumi said. "I must urge them to beef up their firewall further.
At the same time the world is in need of strengthening IMF
lending, so Japan has been taking the lead in coordinating
opinions with other countries concerned."
Financial markets are showing increased concern about the
debt crisis.
Spain's 10-year government bond yields rose
above 6 percent on Monday for the first time since the beginning
of December, reflecting worries about the health of some Spanish
banks and that Madrid could fail to meet budget deficit targets.
That would raise the risk that the euro zone's
fourth-largest economy, which Spain has said is probably in its
second recession since 2009, might need an international
bailout.
(Additional reporting by Valentina Za in Milan; Writing by
Tomasz Janowski; Editing by Neil Fullick)