TOKYO May 22 The International Monetary Fund
warned the Bank of Japan will take longer than it expects to hit
its inflation target even with more monetary easing, and said
"bolder" structural reforms are required to shake off an
entrenched deflationary mindset.
In a statement after "Article 4" consultations with Japanese
policymakers released on Friday, the IMF urged Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe to speed up fiscal reform and not rely on "overly
optimistic" estimates in fixing the country's finances.
The value of the yen on a real, effective basis has broadly
stabilised after weakening somewhat during the second half of
2014, it said.
"Without bolder structural reforms and credible fiscal
consolidation, domestic demand could remain sluggish, and any
further monetary easing could lead to overreliance on the
depreciation of the yen," the IMF said.
Since deploying "quantitative and qualitative easing" (QQE)
in April 2013 and expanding it in October last year, the BOJ has
stood pat on policy on the view the economy will recover enough
to nudge inflation to its 2 percent target.
But inflation ground to a halt on falling oil costs and soft
consumption, keeping alive expectations of more easing later
this year.
The IMF said that while there is not much slack left in the
economy, lower energy costs and "deep entrenchment" of the
deflationary mindset were keeping inflation subdued.
Inflation expectations have been broadly flat at around 1
percent in recent months, suggesting the "regime shift" desired
by the BOJ has not yet materialised, it said.
"The monetary transmission is weak so that even with further
easing, reaching 2 percent inflation in a stable manner is
likely to take longer than envisaged by the BOJ," the IMF said.
The comments contrast with the BOJ's view that the flood of
money it is pumping will spur inflation expectations and
encourage households to boost spending.
"INCOMPLETE" REFORMS
Having pushed back the timing for hitting its price target
last month, the BOJ now expects inflation to hit 2 percent by
around September next year, a forecast analysts still see as too
optimistic.
Given the delay in lifting inflation, the BOJ must stand
ready for further easing such as through steps like increasing
asset buying, targeting assets with longer durations and cutting
a 0.1 percent floor set on market rates, it said.
The IMF warned that the biggest risks for Japan came from
weak domestic demand and "incomplete" fiscal policy and growth
strategies.
Abe will release a fiscal consolidation plan next month with
the goal of returning to a primary surplus in fiscal 2020 and
then lowering the debt-GDP ratio, which is among the worst for
advanced economies.
The economic assumptions behind the government's fiscal
policy have been "overly optimistic" and risk hurting market
trust in Japan's resolve to fix its finances, the IMF said.
"A concrete and credible medium-term plan would remove
uncertainties about fiscal intentions, which could be hampering
domestic demand, and help to respond to downside risks," it
said.
