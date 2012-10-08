TOKYO Oct 9 The Bank of Japan's monetary easing
last month should support economic growth and help end
deflation, but more easing may be needed to hit the bank's 1
percent inflation target, the International Monetary Fund said
on Tuesday.
In its semi-annual World Economic Outlook, the IMF also
trimmed its growth forecasts for the world's third-largest
economy citing factors affecting Asian economies in general --
weaker demand for exports and a slowdown in China.
Compared with its July forecast update, the IMF cut this
year's growth estimate for Japan to about 2.2 percent from 2.4
percent and next year's to 1.2 percent from 1.5 percent.
Relatively robust growth this year followed by a slowdown in
2013 reflected the temporary effect of rebuilding from the March
2011 earthquake and tsunami and a manufacturing rebound from
Thai floods late last year, the IMF said.
"The easing of monetary policy announced in September should
help support economic growth and exit from deflation," the Fund
said in its report. "Further easing of monetary policy may,
however, be needed for inflation accelerating toward the Bank of
Japan's goal of 1 percent."
The BOJ set the inflation target in February to assure
markets of its determination to end deflation that has weighed
on consumption and business investment for a decade. It followed
through by boosting purchases of government bonds and other
assets -- its main policy tool -- three times this year. The
last easing was announced in September.
The central bank paused at its meeting last week, but left
the door open to more stimulus, possibly as soon as on Oct. 30
when its policy board meets again and is expected to admit that
it remains far from reaching its inflation target.
The IMF forecast that while consumer prices would stabilise
this year after a 0.3 percent drop in 2011, mild deflation would
resume in 2013 with a 0.2 percent decline.
The Fund also praised the recent approval of a gradual
doubling of the consumption tax rate to 10 percent by 2015 as an
important step, but reiterated that further consolidation was
needed to bring Japan's public debt back on a sustainable path.