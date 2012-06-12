UPDATE 1-Hong Kong pins Aramco IPO hopes on China's deep pockets
* Saudi expects to float 5 pct of state oil company for $100 bln
TOKYO, June 12 Currency intervention can be used to avoid disorderly market moves but it should be taken in the context of freely floating currency rates that are determined by markets, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Tuesday.
The IMF's view is that Japan, along with other advanced countries, should have a floating exchange rate, said David Lipton, the IMF's first deputy managing director.
Lipton is visiting Japan for annual consultations on the country's economy and fiscal policy. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Saudi expects to float 5 pct of state oil company for $100 bln
LONDON, Feb 27 World stocks fell on Monday, after two huge European merger and acquisition deals fell through and billionaire U.S. investor Warren Buffett warned that while stocks are cheap, they are currently unpredictable and prone to a sudden, steep correction.
Feb 27 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Monday, after notching their steepest fall in over five months on Friday and as investors await U.S President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.