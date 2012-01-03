TOKYO Jan 3 The International Monetary
Fund will release as early as this summer the results of health
checks on Japanese banks, including their ability to withstand
the European debt crisis and weak economic growth, the Nikkei
business daily reported on Tuesday.
The IMF's Financial Sector Assessment Programs are in-depth
analyses of a country's financial sector that were made
mandatory for 25 "systemically important" countries to forestall
another global financial crisis.
The IMF, which has began surveying Japanese financial
institutions, will conduct on-site checks of banks in March, the
Nikkei reported, without citing a source.
The IMF will study the possible impacts of the euro zone
crisis on the capital flows of Japanese banks as well as how
they can bear up to scenarios such as weak economic growth and a
double-dip recession, the Nikkei reported.
Japanese banks have limited exposure to Europe's troubled
sovereign debt, though the nation's grim economic environment
has taken a toll on its financial industry, forcing banks to cut
thousands of jobs.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Kim Coghill)