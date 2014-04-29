WASHINGTON, April 29 The International Monetary
Fund on Tuesday said it had completed reviews of Jordan's
performance under a three-year loan agreement, enabling the
immediate release of $264.7 million in disbursements.
The latest tranche brings total disbursements under the
program to about $1.3 billion.
"The Jordanian authorities remain committed to reforms and
prudent policies despite a difficult environment. Their
Fund-supported economic program, focused on reducing external
and fiscal vulnerabilities, remains broadly on track," IMF
Deputy Managing Director Naoyuki Shinohara said in a statement.
The IMF urged Jordan to take legislative action to rein in
public debt and to improve the business climate, while monetary
policy should focus on preserving "comfortable reserve buffers."
"There is also a need to step up labor market and
educational reforms, strengthen public institutions, and better
prioritize public investment," the IMF said.
