WASHINGTON Oct 24 The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday approved a $110 million loan disbursement to Kenya and cautioned the country to guard against pressures to boost spending before elections in March.

"Going forward, it will be important to maintain policy discipline to build on the accomplishments so far," the IMF said in a statement announcing the disbursement under the country's three-year $750 million loan program approved last year.

The Fund also cautioned Kenya, east Africa's biggest economy, to watch out for inflationary pressures that may emerge from higher global food prices.