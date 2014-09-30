By Martin Dokoupil
| DUBAI, Sept 30
DUBAI, Sept 30 Kuwait's government has started
reducing some state subsidy payments and is an advanced stage of
preparing a plan to cut subsidies for kerosene and electricity,
the International Monetary Fund said.
Subsidy cuts are an important economic reform for Kuwait
because lavish subsidies, mostly on energy, swallow about 5.1
billion dinars ($17.7 billion) annually, or roughly a quarter of
the government's projected spending this fiscal year, according
to government figures.
Despite Kuwait's vast oil wealth, such spending threatens to
push the state budget into deficit later this decade, the IMF
has warned.
So far, the government - like other governments in the Gulf
Arab region - has shied away from major reform of its subsidy
system because of political sensitivities.
But in a report released this week after regular
consultations with Kuwaiti authorities, the IMF said some
reforms had now started.
"Subsidies have been eliminated for diesel (with potential
saving of 0.5 percent of GDP), and the government is in advanced
stages of sending a proposal to the cabinet for reducing
subsidies for kerosene and electricity," the report said.
"Moreover, the government recently rationalised some
allowances for Kuwaitis traveling for healthcare abroad," it
added.
The IMF did not give details of the reforms and government
officials were not available for comment. Plans for subsidy cuts
have received little publicity in the Kuwaiti media, perhaps
because of their political sensitivity.
The IMF has been urging Kuwait to restrain spending on
public wages and subsidies to make its finances more sustainable
in the long term.
The government said in June that it had decided in principle
to remove subsidies on diesel fuel, pending a study on how to
deal with the negative impact on consumers, according to state
news agency KUNA. That measure was expected to save around $1
billion a year.
Kuwait has posted budget surpluses since 1995 but rising
government spending is projected to slash the surplus to around
12.1 percent of gross domestic product in 2019, the IMF
estimated in April. It expects a surplus of 26.3 percent of GDP
in 2014, the report showed.
"Staff's analysis shows that a $20 decline in oil prices
relative to the baseline would result in reversing of the fiscal
position - excluding investment income - from a surplus to a
deficit in the medium term," the IMF said in its latest report.
"Fiscal restraint in the medium term is...needed to help
reduce fiscal vulnerabilities and bring the fiscal stance closer
to benchmark sustainability level."
The budget surplus edged up to 12.9 billion dinars in the
last fiscal year to March as government spending fell, largely
because of a drop in capital expenditure.
In its latest report, the IMF slashed its GDP growth
forecasts for Kuwait to 1.3 percent this year and 1.7 percent
next year, from 2.6 percent and 3.0 percent predicted in April.
It also estimated that Kuwait's economy shrank 0.2 percent
in 2013, its first contraction since 2010, compared with its
previous estimate of 0.8 percent growth.
The downturn was mainly due to a 1.8 percent drop in
oil-related GDP as growth in the non-hydrocarbon sector
accelerated to 2.8 percent, the report showed.
The figures suggest Kuwait underperformed other Gulf Arab
oil exporters by a large margin last year; businessmen blame red
tape, slow progress in building infrastructure and domestic
political tensions for the economy's weakness.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Hagagy in Kuwait; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)