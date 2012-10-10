* Shaky economy to rebound in 2013-14 with higher gold
output
* Calls to nationalise Kumtor rock the volatile nation
* Fight against corruption key for public sector-led growth
By Olga Dzyubenko
BISHKEK, Oct 10 Kyrgyzstan's economic growth --
hit by an output collapse at a flagship gold-mine -- is set to
slow to just 1 percent this year, the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.
But the IMF, which last year the approved a three-year,
$103-million economic support package, also predicted a
medium-term growth recovery.
Prudent fiscal and monetary policies will help keep
inflation at 8 percent this year and 7.5 percent on average in
2013-14, the IMF said, also stressing the need to fight
corruption and the funding of terrorism.
A mainly Muslim Central Asian nation of 5.5 million which
hosts both U.S. and Russian military air bases, Kyrgyzstan is
one of the poorest former Soviet republics, whose per capita GDP
is worth less than a tenth of that in next-door Kazakhstan.
The Fund is expected to approve the third review of the
economy by the end of the year, making a new tranche of some $15
million available to the country.
The Centerra-operated Kumtor gold mine -- the
largest gold venture run by a Western-based company in Central
Asia -- alone accounted for 12 percent of Kyrgyzstan's GDP and
more than a half of all exports in 2011.
Due to Kumtor's lower output, Kyrgyzstan's government in
June slashed its original 7.5-percent GDP growth forecast to a
modest 1.8-percent rise. GDP expanded by 5.7 percent in 2011.
"This year has turned out to be challenging for the Kyrgyz
Republic," Christian Beddies, head of the Fund's monitoring
mission, told a news conference at the end of a visit.
"The economic situation is worse than expected because
geological factors have led to the partial deferral of gold
production by the largest mining company to 2013-14."
As a result, real GDP contracted by 4.6 percent year-on-year
over the first eight months of 2012, with non-gold growth of 3.9
percent, he said.
"We expect real GDP to grow by about 1 percent this year and
about 6.5 percent over the medium term on the back of the
recovery in gold production, growth in agriculture, trade and
construction," he said.
INSTABILITY, CORRUPTION
Kyrgyzstan, which lies on a drug trafficking route out of
Afghanistan, remains volatile after two violent popular revolts
toppled two presidents since 2005. Some 500 people were killed
in inter-ethnic riots in southern Kyrgyzstan in June 2010.
Last week, a court charged three opposition nationalist
members of Kyrgyzstan's parliament with attempting to seize
power after they led a crowd of supporters to storm government
headquarters, demanding that Kumtor should be nationalised.
Nationalist outrage was sparked by assurances given by
Kyrgyzstan's new prime minister, Zhantoro Satybaldiyev, that
Kumtor would not be nationalised.
Satybaldiyev, holding the post since Sept. 5, has pledged to
alleviate widespread poverty and fight deep-rooted corruption.
The Fund "highlighted to the authorities the importance of
strengthening the anti-money laundering and combating the
financing of terrorism framework to bring it in line with
international best practice", Beddies said.
Fighting corruption and improving the business climate must
help support sustainable and inclusive private sector-led
growth, the Fund said, welcoming the adoption of a new
anti-corruption law.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Ron Askew)