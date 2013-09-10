Bollywood film maker Eros pitches high-yield bonds
SINGAPORE, March 6 (IFR) - India's Bollywood film industry is set to premiere in the US dollar bond market as one of the country's biggest distributors prepares its debut high-yield offering.
PARIS, Sept 10 International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday the proposed European banking union needed to be completed quickly.
"We very much think of the euro area as a beautiful ship that has been built, nurtured .. for the soft seas, but which is not yet completely finished for the rough ones," she said at a conference in Paris.
"A lot has been done in relation to banking union. If I have a message today it is that that particular part of the ship needs to be finished, needs to be completed and speed is of the essence."
SINGAPORE, March 6 (IFR) - India's Bollywood film industry is set to premiere in the US dollar bond market as one of the country's biggest distributors prepares its debut high-yield offering.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Junior Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha, Finance Ministry Official Saurabh Garg, DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek at IVCA’s annual conclave in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Chief Statistician T.
TOKYO, March 6 U.S. stock futures dropped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as investors weighed the near-certain prospect of an interest rate hike in the United States this month against news of slower growth in China this year.